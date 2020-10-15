‘Best Thing in IPL Till Now’: Twitter on Jofra Archer’s Bihu Dance

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) fast bowler Jofra Archer celebrated a wicket against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, 14 October, by doing the Bihu dance. After getting DC opener Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the match, Archer started doing the Bihu dance of Assam.

Archer was practising the dance steps on the boundary line before the match started and after taking the wicket he took the onus and broke into the dance while Riyan Parag played the second fiddle.