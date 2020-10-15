‘Best Thing in IPL Till Now’: Twitter on Jofra Archer’s Bihu Dance
The netizens reacted to Archer showing off his Bihu skills after getting a wicket on the first ball of the match.
Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) fast bowler Jofra Archer celebrated a wicket against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, 14 October, by doing the Bihu dance. After getting DC opener Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the match, Archer started doing the Bihu dance of Assam.
Archer was practising the dance steps on the boundary line before the match started and after taking the wicket he took the onus and broke into the dance while Riyan Parag played the second fiddle.
It all started with Rajasthan Royals’ batsman Riyan Parag, who belongs to Assam, breaking into the Bihu dance steps on the ground after taking Rajasthan Royals to a come-from-behind win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
According to the netizens, it looked like Parag has taught everyone in the RR camp, the traditional dance form of his state and has popularised it more than ever.
Former cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter saying that it is the beauty of the Indian Premier League that an Englishman would show-off his Bihu dance skills. Here are some of the reactions:
