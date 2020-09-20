Mahi Way! Fans Flood Twitter as ‘Thala’ Plays After Over 400 Days

Not April, it’s five months later in September that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition finally started on Saturday. However, the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni have waited for more than 400 days to see him take the field.

Dhoni, who recently hung up his international boots last month, led Chennai Super Kings on Saturday against Mumbai Indians in the first game of the tournament. Dhoni had not played a single competitive match since the fateful day of the World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand, in July last year.

The fans of the player, franchise and cricket fans across the world, finally got to see the man in action, after a long wait. And, the fans made sure that his comeback was grand, at least on Twitter, with #WelcomeBackDhoni.