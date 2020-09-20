Mahi Way! Fans Flood Twitter as ‘Thala’ Plays After Over 400 Days
The wait of 400 plus days is finally coming to end for the fans who haven’t seen him since July last year
Not April, it’s five months later in September that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition finally started on Saturday. However, the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni have waited for more than 400 days to see him take the field.
Dhoni, who recently hung up his international boots last month, led Chennai Super Kings on Saturday against Mumbai Indians in the first game of the tournament. Dhoni had not played a single competitive match since the fateful day of the World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand, in July last year.
The fans of the player, franchise and cricket fans across the world, finally got to see the man in action, after a long wait. And, the fans made sure that his comeback was grand, at least on Twitter, with #WelcomeBackDhoni.
Here are some of the reactions:
Not just this, some of his fans were even counting the exact number of days he was missing from cricketing action. Since now he will not be donning India’s blue, the eagerness to see him in yellow was sky-high.
Another interesting fact, which the fans have mentioned again and again is that Dhoni had retired at 19:29 hours on 15 August, and the match on Saturday started at 19:30 IST. Although it may be just a coincidence, according to them, it is a fitting comeback.
The opening fixture of the IPL, much to the delight of Dhoni’s fans, was won by CSK as they beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.
Even though there will not be any crowds for the major part of this IPL, the fandom has only increased. As more people will be able to enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes.
