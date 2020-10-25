‘Catch of the IPL’: Twitter on Jofra Archer’s Leaping Catch

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) speedster Jofra Archer pulled-off an absolute blinder after he leaped high to grab a one-handed catch, against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Sunday, 25 October.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a short ball outside the off-stump, which the left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan went to muscle over the third man boundary. Archer on that fielding position, initially came a few steps inside, then realised that ball was going over him. He jumped high and plucked the ball out of thin air to complete an outstanding catch.