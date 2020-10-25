‘Catch of the IPL’: Twitter on Jofra Archer’s Leaping Catch
Rajasthan Royals’ fast bowler Jofra Archer pulled off a blinder at third man position to dismiss MI’s Ishan Kishan.
Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) speedster Jofra Archer pulled-off an absolute blinder after he leaped high to grab a one-handed catch, against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Sunday, 25 October.
Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a short ball outside the off-stump, which the left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan went to muscle over the third man boundary. Archer on that fielding position, initially came a few steps inside, then realised that ball was going over him. He jumped high and plucked the ball out of thin air to complete an outstanding catch.
Not just the viewers, Archer left his teammates on and off the field stunned after that effort. The bowler Tyagi himself, Riyan Parag and the coach Andrew McDonald seemed shell-shocked and impressed at the same time by the catch.
The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter reacting to the catch and said that it looked as if Jofra Archer was changing the bulb at his house.
The netizens didn’t hold themselves back as many wondered if there’s anything in the world that Archer can’t do. And, many referred to this catch as the best of the season.
Here are some of the reactions of the fans, cricketers and experts:
