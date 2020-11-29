‘Please Say Yes’, Commentators Nervous as Fan Proposes at 2nd ODI
A man proposed on the sidelines of the India vs Australia ODI in Sydney on Sunday.
Not a good day for the Indian cricket team in Sydney on Sunday but there was one man in blue who walked away with a smile on his face.
A spectator in the stands at the SCG went down on one knee during the second ODI and proposed to a woman wearing Australian football jersey.
While the lady took a few seconds to get over the shock of the moment, nervous commentators were heard saying ‘please say yes, please say yes’ on the broadcast.
The man, wearing an Indian cricket jersey, did get the answer he wanted with the bride to-be nodding her head. The moment was broadcast on live television with fans across the stadium and social media stepping in to celebrate with the couple.
The live broadcast also showed Glenn Maxwell applauding the moment in the stands.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.