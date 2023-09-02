The excitement of cricket fans knew no bounds ahead of the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday, 2nd September at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. However, rain played spoilsport as the match was called off.

India suffered major blows initially as their top order crumbled, losing 4 wickets with just 66 runs on the board. However, a stupendous 138-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped the team reach a respectful total of 266, which eventually did not yield in anything as the game was abandoned.