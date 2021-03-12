Thoroughly Outplayed: Twitter Unhappy as India Lose T20I vs Eng

It was a fantastic performance from the world’s top ranked T20I team as England romped home to an 8-wicket win against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After resting Rohit, India, who were asked to bat first, saw their top order collapse before Shreyas Iyer rescued the situation with a half century. Hardik Pandya added a few a lusty blows and Rishabh Pant too looked in good touch and his usual audacious self but could not take India to a total big enough to trouble England.