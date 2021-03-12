Thoroughly Outplayed: Twitter Unhappy as India Lose T20I vs Eng
England romped home to an 8-wicket win against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
It was a fantastic performance from the world’s top ranked T20I team as England romped home to an 8-wicket win against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After resting Rohit, India, who were asked to bat first, saw their top order collapse before Shreyas Iyer rescued the situation with a half century. Hardik Pandya added a few a lusty blows and Rishabh Pant too looked in good touch and his usual audacious self but could not take India to a total big enough to trouble England.
The visitors, with Jofra Archer leading the way with his 3 wickets, wasted no time in getting off to a great start in response with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler firing on all cylinders. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow then helped complete the chase with Malan smashing Washington Sundar for a six to round things off on Friday.
Here’s a look at how social media reacted to India’s humbling.
The second T20 between the two sides will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
Brief scores:
India 124/7 in 20 overs (S Iyer 67, J Archer 3/23, A Rashid 1/14, M Wood 1/20) lost to England 130/2 in 15.3 overs (J Roy 49, J Bairstow 26 not out, J Buttler 28).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.