India, Remember I Had Warned You: Kevin Pietersen Tweets in Hindi

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday pointed out a tongue-in-cheek warning he gave to India through a Hindi tweet before the England series, rubbing salt into host India's wounds after they lost the first Test by 227 runs at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium.

"India, yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha (India, remember I had warned you earlier to not celebrate so much when you had beaten Australia at home)" Pietersen tweeted in Hindi.