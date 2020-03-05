Mithali, Virat Laud Harmanpreet & Co For Their Maiden T20 WC Final

Ace cricketers Mithali Raj and Virat Kohli led the way as congratulatory messages came flowing for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team as they became the first Indian women's side to make it to the final of the T20 World Cup.

On Thursday, the semi-final between India and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India progressed at England's expense by virtue of topping their group as they emerged victorious in all four of their Group A pool matches.