India Will Make Comeback in Series vs Oz, Believes Ganguly

India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber.

However, former cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes the Virat Kohli-led side will make a roaring comeback and wished luck to the home captain.

"The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This Indian team is a strong team, just had a bad day in office. (They) have been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago.. good luck Virat Kohli," Ganguly tweeted on Wednesday.