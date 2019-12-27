‘I Support Him’: Shoaib Akhtar Shares Leaked Video of Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday shared a 'leaked video' of Wasim Akram where the former captain is heard supposedly criticising the current state of affairs of cricket in the country.

“Woi puraane tareeke (Same old ways)... ragad ke rakh dia hai (it has crushed us). Change karne ke liye thode tareeke badalne padte hain (To bring about a change, new methods should be introduced)... soch badalni padti hai (we have to change our thinking). Kuch naya bhi karlo bhai (try out some new things)," Akram can be heard saying in the video shared by Akhtar on his Twitter handle.

"But I have a way of getting out of this," the legendary pacer was heard saying.

Akhtar wrote along with the video: "I support the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We need a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar."