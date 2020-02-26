Hope Everything Neutralises Soon: Rohit Sharma on Delhi violence
For the second time in less than 24 hours, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval landed up in the riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi to personally review the situation and allay the security concerns of the local people.
Rohit is not part of the Indian team playing in New Zealand as he is recovering from a calf muscle injury he picked up while playing in the T20 series which India won 5-0. Without the ace batsman, India have been drubbed 0-3 in the one dayers and trail the ongoing two-match Test series 0-1.
India take on the Kiwis in the second Test at Christchurch from Saturday.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )