Hope Everything Neutralises Soon: Rohit Sharma on Delhi violence

Rohit is not part of the Indian team playing in New Zealand as he is recovering from a calf muscle injury he picked up while playing in the T20 series which India won 5-0. Without the ace batsman, India have been drubbed 0-3 in the one dayers and trail the ongoing two-match Test series 0-1.

India take on the Kiwis in the second Test at Christchurch from Saturday.