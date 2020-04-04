Hockey India Donates A Total of Rs 1 Crore to PM-CARES Fund

Hockey India on Saturday donated an additional Rs 75 lakhs towards the PM-CARES Fund to take its total contribution to Rs 1 crore to tackle worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Hockey’s parents body in India had earlier donated Rs 25 lakhs towards the cause on April 1.

The decision to donate an additional Rs 75 lakhs was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board.

"In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.