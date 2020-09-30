‘Inhumane, Beyond Cruelty’, Says Virat Kohli on Hathras Gang-rape
The 19-year old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras and suffered multiple injuries.
Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to demand justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and later died of her injuries in Delhi.
Condemning the incident, Kohli wrote, “ What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.”
The 19-year-old woman, after being gang-raped by four men on September 14, was brought to a Delhi hospital after suffering major injuries and a tongue cut. She was brought in on Monday for the treatment but succumbed to injuries. Since her death, there has been an outrage over the same across the nation.
Not just Kohli but other sportspersons, such as Saina Nehwal and Suresh Raina, expressed their pain and disgust over the horrific incident and asked to bring the culprits to justice.
Nehwal wrote, “The culprits should be hanged ...Really frustrating and heartbreaking .. #Hathras.”
Now retired Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who belongs to the state of Uttar Pradesh, asking for strict actions against the culprits, wrote, “It pains a lot to even hear this. A girl from UP was tortured & gang-raped at #Hathras has lost her life today. We need to take strict actions against the culprits. This needs to stop NOW, our women deserve every right to go outside without any fear.”
