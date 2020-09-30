‘Inhumane, Beyond Cruelty’, Says Virat Kohli on Hathras Gang-rape

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to demand justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and later died of her injuries in Delhi.

Condemning the incident, Kohli wrote, “ What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.”