Let the Young be Happy in A Liberal, Secular World: Harsha Bhogle

Thousands of students across India and abroad have flooded the streets to protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

“I think young India is speaking to us. It is telling us what it wants to be; and that it doesn't want to be what we are telling it to be.”

Bhogle appeals to the politicians and his generation to “not burden the next generation with talk of war and cultural differences.” He adds that “they (current generation) are going to be better than we were. Let them be. In a happy, open, secular, liberal world, they can become the best in the world.”

The Facebook post has received 15,000 reactions and more than 4,800 shares.