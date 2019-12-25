Let the Young be Happy in A Liberal, Secular World: Harsha Bhogle
Amid protests against Citizenship Amendment Act all across the country, familiar TV face and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has come out in support of Indian youth in their effort “to take India beyond where we think it can be”. Bhogle shared his opinion through a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday 24 December 2019.
“The effects of liberalisation on my generation were beyond what we could have dreamt of. If at 32, I was asked to imagine an India of opportunity, I wouldn't have imagined half of what I was privileged to see,” said Bhogle in his post, saying that his generation had the opportunity to reap the benefits of a more open India as he grew up.
Thousands of students across India and abroad have flooded the streets to protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
“I think young India is speaking to us. It is telling us what it wants to be; and that it doesn't want to be what we are telling it to be.”
Bhogle appeals to the politicians and his generation to “not burden the next generation with talk of war and cultural differences.” He adds that “they (current generation) are going to be better than we were. Let them be. In a happy, open, secular, liberal world, they can become the best in the world.”
The Facebook post has received 15,000 reactions and more than 4,800 shares.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)