Hardik and Krunal Pandya Travel to Ranchi on Dhoni’s Birthday
Hardik and Krunal Pandya arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday, MS Dhoni’s birthday.
Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal were photographed arriving in Ranchi on Tuesday which also happened to be MS Dhoni’s birthday.
The brothers had been in Mumbai during the lockdown and pictures of them arriving at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi went viral soon after they exited the airport.
According to Times Now, MS Dhoni did not have a big birthday bash this year due to the pandemic and only a few friends from his close circle were expected to meet him on his 39th birthday.
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, 7 July. He hasn't played cricket for almost a year now having last featured in a match for India at the 2019 ICC World Cup in England. The 2020 IPL was slated to be MSD’s comeback series and he had started training in the nets with his CSK teammates as well but the COVID-19 lockdown forced him to return to Ranchi. The tournament has since been suspended and expected to be played later this year.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.