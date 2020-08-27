Virat-Anushka Pregnant: Pandya, Gayle, Yuzi, Rahane, KP Celebrate
Pandya, KL Rahul, KP, Chahal post congratulatory messages for Virat and Anushka following their baby announcement.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January, 2021.
The couple announced the news on their social media accounts with a picture of a glowing Anushka in a black dress looking radiant.
The couple had got married in December 2017 in a secret ceremony in Italy in front of their family and close friends. They spent the last few months of lockdown in Mumbai where Virat has relocated to after the Wedding.
It has been an unprecedented summer for the Indian skipper who has had no professional outings since the pandemic forced the suspension of the limited-overs series against South Africa in March. He is now in Dubai where his team Royal Challengers Bangalore are getting ready for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.
Currently in quarantine, Virat’s Instagram post was celebrated by the cricketing community with players from India and overseas congratulating the to-be parents.
West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle who just landed in the UAE for the IPL congratulated ‘kaka’ Virat while new father Faf du Plessis too joined in. CSK’s Faf welcomed his second daughter with wife Imari a few days back.
Hardik Pandya too is a new father having welcomed his son with fiance Natasa Stankovic last month.
