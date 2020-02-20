Harbhajan Singh Trolls Rohit Sharma on Workout Video

India opener Rohit Sharma is currently nursing a calf injury but is leaving no stone unturned to get fit soon and has recently shared a video of him lifting weights at the gym.

After the video was shared on Instagram, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tried to pull Rohit's leg as he commented on the post: "Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana.

Rohit also responded to Harbhajan, saying: "That's because it's my first day after injury with weights."