Harbhajan Singh Trolls Rohit Sharma on Workout Video
India opener Rohit Sharma is currently nursing a calf injury but is leaving no stone unturned to get fit soon and has recently shared a video of him lifting weights at the gym.
After the video was shared on Instagram, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tried to pull Rohit's leg as he commented on the post: "Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana.
Rohit also responded to Harbhajan, saying: "That's because it's my first day after injury with weights."
Rohit will be leading defending champions Mumbai Indians against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of the 13th season of the IPL on 29 March at the Wankhede Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Indian team will be missing Rohit's services in the upcoming two-match Test series in New Zealand, like they did in the ODIs where they were thrashed 3-0.
