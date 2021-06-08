Harbhajan Seeks Apology for Instagram Post Featuring Bhindranwale

"I just wish to clarify and apologise for an Instagram post yesterday. It was a WhatsApp forward that I posted in a haste and without even realising the content used and what it signified and stood for," he clarified in an apology note posted on Twitter.

"That was my mistake I accept, and at no stage do I subscribe to the views in that post or support the people whose picture were carried. I am a Sikh who will fight for India and not against India.’’ Harbhajan cleared his stance.

"This is my unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of my nation. In fact any anti-national group against my people, I do not support and never will," he added.