Glad to See Your Affection Towards India: PM Modi Tells Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen was born in South Africa and moved to England later.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen for his affection towards India on Wednesday on Twitter, saying that the “world is our family”.
The Prime Minister responded to Pietersen’s tweet dated 2 February where he said Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!
Pietersen's tweet came after India-made vaccines landed in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Pietersen said, "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!"
Responding to Pietersen, PM Modi on Wednesday said, "Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19."
Pietersen was born in South Africa and moved to England later. Pietersen was one of England’s most prolific batsmen and he played 104 Tests, 134 ODIs, and 37 T20Is scoring 8181, 4440, and 1176 runs respectively.
The former England captain is also expected to be an expert during the India vs England Test series which is slated to begin from Friday in Chennai.
