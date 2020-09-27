We Indians Lack Sense of Humour: Engineer on Gavaskar-Anushka Row

"Knowing Sunil Gavaskar well, I am sure he would have said it jokingly. Even in my case, people took it very seriously with the result that Anushka had to come out with her statement," said Engineer, who during 2019 ICC World Cup, had found himself in a similar controversy after he reportedly said all that the Indian selectors were doing in England was getting Anushka "cups of tea".

Gavaskar himself has issued a clarification, saying his comments were misinterpreted.

"As you hear from the commentary, Aakash (Chopra) and I were doing commentary for an Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking abot the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Rohit (Sharma) didn't strike the ball well in his first match, MSD (MS Dhoni) didn't strike the ball well, Virat (Kohli) also didn't strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice," he said.