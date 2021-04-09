Fans Worried as Virat Kohli Gets Hit Under Eye While Fielding

Mumbai Indians’ 19th over, bowled by Kyle Jamieson, saw Krunal Pandya hit the ball low towards the boundary and as the ball headed towards Virat Kohli, MI looked like they had lost their 6th wicket.

Only, the ball slipped past Virat’s finger and hit him right under his right eye.

As the Indian cricket captain touched the area that was hit, fans across Twitter started worrying about the seriousness of the injury.

Virat, however, soon had a smile on his face as continued to play on and did not go off the field.

In fact, despite concerns by the commentators, Virat also came out to open for RCB during their chase, after Mumbai had been restricted to 159.

His fans on Twitter shared their well wishes for the cricketer: