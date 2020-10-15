Shreyas Iyer Injures Shoulder, Leaving Fans on Twitter Worried

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was forced to sit out of much of Rajasthan’s chase on Wednesday night in Dubai after hurting his shoulder earlier in the innings.

It was the last ball of the fifth over and Iyer dove to his left to save a boundary when he landed on his shoulder and was visibly in great pain. The team’s physio Patrick Farhat came out on the field to help Iyer but the skipper looked in too much pain and had to be sidelined for the rest of the match.