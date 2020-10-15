Shreyas Iyer Injures Shoulder, Leaving Fans on Twitter Worried
Fans on twitter were worried about the extent of Shreyas Iyer’s shoulder injury.
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was forced to sit out of much of Rajasthan’s chase on Wednesday night in Dubai after hurting his shoulder earlier in the innings.
It was the last ball of the fifth over and Iyer dove to his left to save a boundary when he landed on his shoulder and was visibly in great pain. The team’s physio Patrick Farhat came out on the field to help Iyer but the skipper looked in too much pain and had to be sidelined for the rest of the match.
Shikhar Dhawan filled in as captain in Iyer’s absence and revealed after the match that the young skipper could move his shoulder.
"He (Iyer) is in pain but good thing is he is able to move his shoulder. I haven't spoken to him at length. We'll get proper report tomorrow," said Dhawan.
Delhi beat Rajasthan in the match by 13 runs but instead of celebrating, Delhi Capitals’ fans were more worried about Iyer’s shoulder, with Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma already back in India due to injuries and Rishabh Pant also currently sidelined with one.
