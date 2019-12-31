Fan Unhappy Over Lack of Big Hits in BBL, League Responds

In the ongoing match between Thunder and Strikers, the latter rode Callum Ferguson's cameo of 46-ball 73 runs along with opener Usman Khawaja's 63 to post 168/5 in the allotted 20 overs as Peter Siddle bagged a couple of wickets for 30 runs while Billy Stanlake and Rashid Khan settled for a wicket each.

However, the Strikers fell short by just three runs as they could only put up 165/9 in the allotted overs. After Jake Weatheerland (37-ball 52) and Jonathan Wells (22-ball 26) kept their side in the chase, Rashid Khan’s (18-ball 40) blitz seemed enough to take them over the line. However, the Afghanistan all-rounder fell with three required off two balls and a run-out saw Wes Agar dismissed off the last ball to hand Thunder a nail-biting victory.