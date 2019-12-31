Fan Unhappy Over Lack of Big Hits in BBL, League Responds
A cricket fan on Tuesday trolled Australia's domestic T20 competition — Big Bash League (BBL) — as he seemed unhappy with the lack of some power hitters in the ongoing competition between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval. His thoughts didn't go unnoticed as the league also responded quickly.
Responding to the fan, the league termed his tweet as the 'most brutal sledge of 2019'.
In the ongoing match between Thunder and Strikers, the latter rode Callum Ferguson's cameo of 46-ball 73 runs along with opener Usman Khawaja's 63 to post 168/5 in the allotted 20 overs as Peter Siddle bagged a couple of wickets for 30 runs while Billy Stanlake and Rashid Khan settled for a wicket each.
However, the Strikers fell short by just three runs as they could only put up 165/9 in the allotted overs. After Jake Weatheerland (37-ball 52) and Jonathan Wells (22-ball 26) kept their side in the chase, Rashid Khan’s (18-ball 40) blitz seemed enough to take them over the line. However, the Afghanistan all-rounder fell with three required off two balls and a run-out saw Wes Agar dismissed off the last ball to hand Thunder a nail-biting victory.
