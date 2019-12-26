Shoaib Malik Takes a Sly Dig at Team India With a Christmas Tweet
While Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik wished fans Merry Christmas day on Twitter, he also used the opportunity reignite rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket ground.
Apart from posting ‘Happy 25th December’, Shoaib posted an old picture from a T20I match between India and Pakistan, which was held on 25 December 2012, and Pakistan went onto win the match.
Though India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series after January 2013, the competition between the two nations has never ended. With this tweet, the former Pakistan captain proved that rivalry between the two countries will never end.
The two countries have faced each other in the ICC or Asia Cup events, but they last played a series together in December-January 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India to play two T20s and three ODIs against India. They together haven’t played a Test series since 2007.
