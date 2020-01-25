‘Epitome of Class’: Cricketers Wish Pujara on 32nd Birthday

Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday, 25 January turned 32 and on the occasion, the cricket fraternity came in unison to wish the batsman, who is India's batting mainstay when it comes to Test cricket.

He played an instrumental role in India' maiden Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. He scored 521 runs, including three centuries, in the four-matches he played in that series and won Player of the Series award. He scored hundreds in Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth in trying conditions to enthrall the cricket world.

"An epitome of class, composure and technique, here's wishing Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.