Karthik’s Commentary Banter With Hussain Leaves Fans Entertained

Karthik's reply left his fans truly entertained, who took to social media to praise the 36-year-old who is making his commentary-box debut here.

"Dinesh Karthik upping the commentary game, more importantly just get into direct points and at times cheeky as well. #INDvNZ," wrote a fan on twitter.

Another fan wrote, "Dinesh Karthik might be my favourite commentator already. And I heard him talk only for half an hour. It says something about the standards as well I guess in Indian commentary."

"Dinesh Karthik sledging Nasser Hussain in the commentary box. GOLD! #INDvNZ," wrote another fan.