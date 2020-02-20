Dhoni’s Hairstylist Turns Bodyguard Ahead of Ad Shoot

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most illustrated cricketers India have ever produced, which means wherever he goes, crowds will follow him.

And it happened in Thane, Maharashtra, recently, where he had gone for an ad shoot and hundreds collected to get a glimpse of the former India captain.

Sapna Bhavnani, Dhoni's hairstylist who is also a former contestant in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss, posted a video in which she could be seen doubling up as a bodyguard for the 2011 World Cup winner.