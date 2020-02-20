Dhoni’s Hairstylist Turns Bodyguard Ahead of Ad Shoot
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most illustrated cricketers India have ever produced, which means wherever he goes, crowds will follow him.
And it happened in Thane, Maharashtra, recently, where he had gone for an ad shoot and hundreds collected to get a glimpse of the former India captain.
Sapna Bhavnani, Dhoni's hairstylist who is also a former contestant in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss, posted a video in which she could be seen doubling up as a bodyguard for the 2011 World Cup winner.
Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket since July 2019. He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final which they lost by 18 runs against New Zealand.
Rishabh Pant and later KL Rahul have filled in as wicket-keepers in ODIs and T20Is in Dhoni's absence. He is expected to make a comeback to the cricket field in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings.