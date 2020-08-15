Dhoni Will Finish With No Regrets On The Field: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday paid tribute to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has announced his retirement from international cricket.

"It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game," Ganguly said in a BCCI media statement.

"His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one.