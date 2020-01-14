MS Dhoni Trends on Twitter After Aus Hand India a Crushing Defeat
Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner hit centuries as Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international on Tuesday.
Warner was 128 not out and Finch 110 not out as Australia scored 258 without loss in 37.4 overs in reply to India’s 255 all out.
Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 3-56 in only his second ODI on Indian soil as the host's middle order collapsed after a 121-run second-wicket partnership between Lokesh Rahul (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (74).
It was the fifth 10-wicket defeat for India in ODI cricket, and only the second at home. The last time India lost an ODI by 10 wickets was in 2005 against South Africa in Kolkata.
While Indian skipper Virat Kohli urged the fans to “not to panic” after the defeat, Twitter users clearly had made their decision as, once again, ‘Dhoni’ starting trending.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)