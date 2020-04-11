MS Dhoni Spotted Mowing his Lawn Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Amidst the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown and with the fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 hanging in balance, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen mowing his lawn in his farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi.
A picture was shared by his IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the message, "Lawn time, no see!"
The thirteenth edition of the IPL which was set to begin from 29 March was suspended till 15 April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak also ensured that CSK’s training camp was called off in Chennai.
Both Dhoni and Suresh Raina were part of the training camp and had to return home from Chennai after it was called off.
Dhoni, who hasn’t played any cricket since the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, was eyeing IPL 2020 to mark his return to international cricket.
"Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focused on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. He trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago. There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same," Balaji had said.
Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20s for India, captaining the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup win.
