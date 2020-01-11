Created Huge Jams: Tendulkar’s Unique Birthday Wish for Dravid

He has also spent 44,152 minutes at the crease in Tests which equals to almost 736 hours, the most by any Test cricketer.

Widely regarded for his batting prowess in the Test format where he scored 13,288 runs at a staggering average of 52.31 including 36 hundreds, Dravid was also an impeccable white-ball player as he accumulated 10,889 runs in 334 ODIs at an average of 39.16, including 12 centuries.