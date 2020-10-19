Just Couldn’t Do Ordinary Stuff When MS Dhoni Was Around: Karthik

"There was nervousness when I had to think this is what I need to do. There were a lot of emotions going on inside me. But I think what did help me was the fact that I was prepared. So, I knew one thing, all I needed to do was do what I have done until now which is to get into a good position. Make sure I get a good base and then react to the ball, but there was one belief that I believed that I wasn't going to hit a 4 (in the last ball when India needed five runs to win).

"I was going to go for a six, I was going to go for all or nothing. So, I was going for a six no matter what at that stage. I didn't want a draw (tie). So, I think the preparation in terms of getting deep in the crease, setting myself up for a ball that could probably be a yorker again. But what helped me was I had practiced before to get into a good position and to make sure I went through with the ball. It was one of the toughest shots I played that evening over the covers," he added.

Karthik, 35, has so far played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Team India.