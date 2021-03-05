Ben Stokes Has the Last Laugh, Dismisses Kohli for a Duck

The first day of the ongoing Test match between India and England saw Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes enter into a verbal altercation with umpire Virender Sharma having to intervene to calm things down.

The verbal spat started when India’s pace bowler Mohammad Siraj, on Thursday, 4 March, bowled a bouncer followed by an angry growler to the English all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes responded by uttering a few words but Siraj did not acknowledge it. However, it wasn’t long until the Indian Skipper noticed the dispute and decided to step in.