Ben Stokes Has the Last Laugh, Dismisses Kohli for a Duck
Ben Stokes dismisses Kohli for a duck in the final match of the series, gets his revenge for the verbal spat.
The first day of the ongoing Test match between India and England saw Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes enter into a verbal altercation with umpire Virender Sharma having to intervene to calm things down.
The verbal spat started when India’s pace bowler Mohammad Siraj, on Thursday, 4 March, bowled a bouncer followed by an angry growler to the English all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes responded by uttering a few words but Siraj did not acknowledge it. However, it wasn’t long until the Indian Skipper noticed the dispute and decided to step in.
Eventually, it was Ben Stokes who had the last laugh as he dismissed Virat Kohli for his second duck of the series on Friday. The last time Kohli got out on a duck twice in a series was back in 2014, against England again.
England have tallied a total of 205 runs in the first innings of the fourth and final Test. India leads the series by 2-1 and needs to either win or draw the last Test match to seal their position in the final of World Test Championship against New Zealand. Virat Kohli’s wicket was a crucial one since the Indian skipper has the ability to single-handedly win matches for his team.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Kohli’s dismissal:
