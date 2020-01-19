Women Seen Cleaning Rajkot Pitch Manually, BCCI & Ganguly Slammed
Recently, the BCCI and its newly-elected president Sourav Ganguly were slammed after the T20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled after ground staff failed to get the ground ready on time after a brief spell of heavy shower.
Despite the outfield and pitch being covered all-throughout, damp patches on the wicket made it impossible for the match to start on time. Several measures including hair dryers and steam-irons were used but without any success.
In fact, pictures of ground staff using hair dryers and steam-irons made it to the internet and BCCI and its functionaries were ridiculed for being ill-equipped despite being one of the rickets sports bodies in the world.
Less than a fortnight later, BCCI was once again pulled by fans for not being able to make proper arrangement during an international cricket match.
In the video clip the ladies are seen cleaning the pitch with brushes while kneeling down on the wickets.
Once again the fans weren’t happy with what they saw and didn’t waste any time to slam Sourav Ganguly and BCCI for the working condition that is on offer at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.