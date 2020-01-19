Women Seen Cleaning Rajkot Pitch Manually, BCCI & Ganguly Slammed

Recently, the BCCI and its newly-elected president Sourav Ganguly were slammed after the T20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled after ground staff failed to get the ground ready on time after a brief spell of heavy shower.

Despite the outfield and pitch being covered all-throughout, damp patches on the wicket made it impossible for the match to start on time. Several measures including hair dryers and steam-irons were used but without any success.

In fact, pictures of ground staff using hair dryers and steam-irons made it to the internet and BCCI and its functionaries were ridiculed for being ill-equipped despite being one of the rickets sports bodies in the world.