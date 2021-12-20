Bat & Ball: Manoj Bajpayee Bonds With NZ Skipper Kane Williamson

He praised the cricketer for his taste in humour, as he said, "His batting style aside, I think his smile and sense of humour is infectious, and I would certainly want to share the screen with him again, if not the pitch! I am thrilled that we'll get to watch New Zealand Cricket's matches on Prime Video and wish Kane the best of luck for the upcoming tournaments."



In addition, Sayani Gupta also engaged in an interesting virtual conversation from a studio in a different set up with star cricketers from New Zealand's men and women's teams, including Kane Williamson, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.



Both Manoj and Sayani, dug further into the teams' strategy to face the Indian women's and men's team during their upcoming tours of New Zealand, scheduled in February and November 2022, respectively.



Elaborating on her conversation with the cricketers, Sayani said, "I play a cricket analyst in 'Inside Edge' and a journalist in 'Four More Shots Please!' and interacting with these amazing cricketers from New Zealand was like taking little parts of my many on-screen personas to real life."