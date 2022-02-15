Australia's Glenn Maxwell Set to Marry Indian-Origin Fiancé Before 2022 IPL
Glenn Maxwell will be part of the 2022 IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who retained him before the Auction.
Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all set to get married to his Indian origin fiancé, Vini Raman later this year.
Maxwell and Vini got engaged on 21 February last year and the wedding was very much on the cards.
Maxwell's fiancé Vini has Indian roots, but has been born and brought up in Australia.
The wedding details though have not been confirmed by the pair themselves yet, but actress Kasturi Shankar shared their wedding invitation on social media, according to which the couple is set to get married on 27 March.
In the tweet she wrote "GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too?
Congratulations Glenn and Vini !"
Maxwell has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore alongside Virat Kohli and Siraj after he performed exceptionally well in the last IPL season.
After the recently concluded IPL Auction, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson said that he was happy with the squad they had put together.
“We managed to cover all our bases with multi-dimensional skill sets, that was key to our strategy getting into the auctions. Majority of things went as per plan considering the auction dynamics, we managed to check off all the criteria we had set out to achieve for RCB team,” he said.
“The strategy was to define dedicated roles for players, who we identified, and to strategically go after individual players, managing the purse wisely... The budget remains to be a constraint, but we are very happy with the outcome.”
