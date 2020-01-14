Amid Chennai Smog, Ashwin Questions Need for Bhogi Bonfires

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday called for educating people about the hazards of "spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions." In a tweet, Ashwin pointed out the layer of smog that has engulfed Chennai following bonfires that were lit on the day of the Bhogi festival.

Ashwin also replied to several messages that criticised him for making the comment. When a user said in that case people should stop burning crackers for Diwali as well, Ashwin replied: "Agree."