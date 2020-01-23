Ajinkya Rahane Asks Fans for Show Suggestions to Binge Watch
Preparing for their Test series, India’s Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday, 22 January asked fans to suggest the names of some shows to binge watch during his off time.
"Looking for some good shows to binge watch. Any ideas?" Rahane said in a tweet.
Rahane will play for India ‘A' in New Zealand ahead of the two-match Test series starting 21 February.
The Indian team also touched base ahead of the five-match T20I series starting Friday, 24 January. India are coming on the back of a 2-1 ODI series win against Australia.