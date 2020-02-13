Ahead of NZ Tests, Team India Visits Blue Springs in Putaruru
The Indian cricket team, which is gearing up to face New Zealand in the two-Test series, on Thursday, made the best of the little leisure time as they were seen enjoying the beauty of the Blue Springs.
Test specialists Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav were spotted along with the rest of their teammates who were part of the limited-overs leg in the ongoing tour. Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and young openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw were also spotted.
India thrashed the Black Caps in the five-match T20I series. However, the hosts came back strongly and swept the ODI series.
The Virat Kohli-led side, who are at the top of the World Test Championship table with 360 points, will resume their campaign against New Zealand, who are at the sixth spot with 60 points. The Kiwis had lost their last Test series in Australia where they were whitewashed in the three-match rubber.
