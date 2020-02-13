Ahead of NZ Tests, Team India Visits Blue Springs in Putaruru

The Indian cricket team, which is gearing up to face New Zealand in the two-Test series, on Thursday, made the best of the little leisure time as they were seen enjoying the beauty of the Blue Springs.

Test specialists Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav were spotted along with the rest of their teammates who were part of the limited-overs leg in the ongoing tour. Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and young openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw were also spotted.