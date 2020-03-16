Finch, Warner Raise Concerns Over Australia’s Coronavirus Measures

Players all over the world are self-isolating. On Monday, former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, who was among several foreign players who left the ongoing Paksitan Super League amid concerns over the affliction, posted a picture of himself self isolating.

"Straight home into isolation, get home to this note from my legendary wife who's gone to stay with her parents for a few weeks. See you guys in 14 days," he tweeted.

The sports calendars were shredded worldwide, including international and domestic cricket all over.

Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first match, as was India's ODI series against South Africa. Both series were to be held without spectators before being scrapped.

England's tour of Sri Lanka was also cut short before the beginning of the two-match Test series while the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to start on March 29, has also been suspended till April 15.