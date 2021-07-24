Netizens Celebrate as Saurabh Chaudhary Tops Qualification Round

Nineteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary from India has topped the 10m air pistol shooting qualifier at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, 24 July. He finished with a score of 586 out of 600, shooting to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian and world number three Abhishek Sharma failed to qualify as he could only manage to score 575.

Here's how netizens reacted to Saurabh Chaudhary topping the table and qualifying for the finals.