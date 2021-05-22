‘12th Man For 7 Years!’ Yuvraj Singh Jokes About His Test Career

Singh, a left-handed batsman and among the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball in Indian cricket, played 40 Tests over a period of nine years.

Known more for his exploits in limited-overs cricket, Yuvraj scored 1900 Test runs at an average of 33.92 in a format where he was played intermittently. He scored three centuries and 11 half-centuries.

He made a roaring start to his Test career, scoring a half-century and a century (59 & 112 against Pakistan) in his first three innings. In his fourth innings, also against Pakistan, he made 47.