COVID-19: Ganguly Offers Eden Gardens For Quarantine Facilities

London, his second favourite city after Kolkata, is under a 21-day lockdown and Ganguly is worried about his close relative, uncle Animesh Mukherjee and his family, who are based there.

"My uncle Animesh Mukherjee is 80-years-old. I am worried about my uncle and aunty as they are aged people. But they are very careful and are home amid this 21-day lockdown. Also UK's health-care facilities are good." Talking about himself, Ganguly said he has never had so much time to himself in the last two decades.

"I don't know after how many years I am home on weekdays. Even during my busy schedule, I have had Sundays off but this is so different," he said.