COVID-19: Ganguly Offers Eden Gardens For Quarantine Facilities
India is currently in a 21-day nationwide lockdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Tuesday, 24 March. With over 550 positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the country till Wednesday afternoon, India is doing everything it can to handle the pandemic.
And now, BCCI president and former CAB boss Sourav Ganguly has said that he would be happy to offer the facilities at Eden Gardens, should the West Bengal government need extra beds for the treatment of patients.
The Eden Gardens Indoor facility and the players dormitory could be provided to create a temporary medical facility, just as the Pondicherry cricket association has offered to do.
Ganguly welcomed the complete lockdown announced on Tuesday and expressed hope that the move will help flatten the curve eventually.
London, his second favourite city after Kolkata, is under a 21-day lockdown and Ganguly is worried about his close relative, uncle Animesh Mukherjee and his family, who are based there.
"My uncle Animesh Mukherjee is 80-years-old. I am worried about my uncle and aunty as they are aged people. But they are very careful and are home amid this 21-day lockdown. Also UK's health-care facilities are good." Talking about himself, Ganguly said he has never had so much time to himself in the last two decades.
"I don't know after how many years I am home on weekdays. Even during my busy schedule, I have had Sundays off but this is so different," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
