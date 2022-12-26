R Praggnanandhaa Signs With Baseline Ventures for Commercial Representation
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is the fourth-youngest Grandmaster in the history of chess.
Baseline Ventures has signed Indian grandmaster, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa to represent him in all commercial aspects. Praggnanandhaa is an Indian grandmaster and the fourth-youngest GM in history who earned the title at 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days of age, and he's the youngest international master in history.
“I am thrilled to have signed with Baseline Ventures and am looking forward to how it will benefit my career. It is imperative that every athlete today has the right representation, and having the right people around me to handle the commercial aspects would be positive for my career" said Praggnanandhaa.
The MD & Co-founder of Baseline Ventures, Tuhin Mishra, welcomed Praggnanandhaa, saying that " Praggnanandhaa’s accomplishments as a 17-year-old are just the beginning. He is undoubtedly an exceptional talent with the potential to become a sporting sensation who can take the country by storm."
Praggnanandhaa hails from Padi, a town near Chennai. Born on 10 August, 2005, he won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 title in 2013.
He was only seven when he achieved the title of FIDE Master after winning the tournament. In 2016, he became the youngest International Master in history at the age of 10 years, 10 months and 19 days.
Two years later he became the second youngest Grandmaster in the world at 12 years, 10 months and 13 days. In 2022, he scored a stunning victory over reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in 39 moves at the Airthings Masters chess tournament. He became only the third Indian apart from Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna to have defeated Carlsen in a tournament game.
About Baseline Ventures:
Founded in 2014, Baseline Ventures is a leading sports, events, entertainment, and licensing firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Singapore.
Baseline represents and manages some of India's biggest athletes including PV Sindhu, K Srikanth, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SmritiMandhana, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, RuturajGaikwad, LakshyaSen, PR Sreejesh, SauravGhosal, JoshnaChinappa, VineshPhogat and many more.
