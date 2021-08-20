Rafael Nadal Ends 2021 Season Because of Foot Injury

Rafael Nadal, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, on Friday announced his withdrawal from the 2021 US Open and said he will not play tennis again this year as he continues to struggle with a foot injury.

Nadal, 35, had injured his left foot at Roland Garros in June and missed out on both Wimbledon and the Olympics. He had also pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open last week.

“I have to announce that unfortunately I must put an end to the 2021 season,” Nadal wrote in Spanish on his Twitter handle. “I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot and I need to take some time off to find a solution to this problem."

“I’m with the maximum enthusiasm and predisposition to do whatever it takes to recover the best possible shape to keep competing for the things that really motivate me. I’m convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort… this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen,” he added.