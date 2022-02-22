Praggnanandhaa Follows Up Carlsen Success With 2 More Wins at Airthings Masters

Despite his two wins, Praggnanandhaa is in 12th place with 15 points.

The 16-year-old defeated the highly rated Esipenko in 42 moves after having started the day with a draw against Abdusattorov. He was then handed a defeat against Nepomniachtchi, before he bounced back against Alexandra Kosteniuk to win a 63-move contest.

The Indian ace, who is one of three from the country to defeat Carlsen in tournament play, will be up against Vincent Keymer of Germany, USA's Hans Moke Niemann and Russian Vladislav Artemiev respectively in round 13, 14 and 15 later on Tuesday night.

In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase. The top 8 players from the preliminary rounds progress to the knockout stages.

(With PTI Inputs)