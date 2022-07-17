ADVERTISEMENT
PV Sindhu Defeats China's Wang Zhi Yi To Win Singapore Open
With this win, Sindhu claims her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.
Indian Badminton player PV Sindhu won the Singapore Open after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi by a score of 21-9, 11-21, and 21-15 on Sunday, 17 July.
