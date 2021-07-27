ADVERTISEMENT

Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari and the women's hockey team will grab eyeballs on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics

Sarthak Karkhanis
Published
Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PV Sindhu will grab eyeballs as she is in action on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics 2021</p></div>
i

PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, and the women's hockey team will be among the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. So far, the Indian contingent has won a solitary medal at the Games.

2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medallist Sindhu will face Hong Kongese shuttler as she will aim to wrap up her group stage campaign with a victory and qualify for the round of 16 stage.

World Number 1 archer Deepika Kumari will compete in the Women's individual category and will hope to qualify for the latter stages. Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action in the men's individual category.

Badminton

  • Women's Singles, Group stage: PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung at 7:30 AM

  • Men’s singles: B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw at 2:30 PM

Hockey

  • Women’s Hockey, Group Stage: India vs Great Britain at 6:30 AM

Archery

  • Men’s individual, Round of 64: Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin at 7:31 AM

  • Men’s individual, Round of 64 - Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov at 12:30 PM

  • Women’s individual, Round of 64 - Deepika Kumari vs Karma at 2:14 PM

Rowing

  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B 2: Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh at 8:00 AM

Sailing

  • Men’s 49er, Race 3: KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar at 8:35 AM

Boxing

  • Women’s middleweight, Round of 16 - Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib at 2:33 PM IST

