Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, and the women's hockey team will be among the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. So far, the Indian contingent has won a solitary medal at the Games.

2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medallist Sindhu will face Hong Kongese shuttler as she will aim to wrap up her group stage campaign with a victory and qualify for the round of 16 stage.

World Number 1 archer Deepika Kumari will compete in the Women's individual category and will hope to qualify for the latter stages. Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action in the men's individual category.