'Couldn't Have Asked for Happier Start': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's Tokyo Win

PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra, Harsha Bhogle sent congratulatory wishes to the Indian star.

The Quint
Published
Sports
1 min read
Mirabai Chanu opened India's account at the Tokyo Olympics as she won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday, 24 July. She became the first Indian weightlifter since Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal in the sport.

Post the victory, social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the Indian weightlifter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who congratulated the Indian athlete.

'Remember the Name!'

Mirabai Chanu will be the only medallist for India on Day 1 as Saurabh Chaudhary finished seventh in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final.

