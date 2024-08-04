Paris Olympics 2024, Day 8 Wrap: Manu, Deepika Miss Medals, Nishant Out in QFs

Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 brought disappointment for India as shooter Manu Bhaker and archer Deepika Kumari narrowly missed out on medals in their events.
Adding to the heartbreak, boxer Nishant Dev lost his quarterfinal bout in the men’s 71 kg category, ending his Olympic campaign.
Here are the key moments and highlights involving Indian athletes on the eighth day (3 August) of the Games:
Shooting
Manu Bhaker narrowly missed a podium finish, placing fourth in the women's 25m pistol final at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a score of 28 points.
This marked her third final appearance at the Summer Games. Manu is now the only Indian shooter, alongside Abhinav Bindra, to reach three Olympic finals. No other Indian shooter has achieved more than one final in a single Olympics.
In other events, Maheshwari Chauhan is ranked eighth in the women's skeet qualification after the first day, while Raiza Dhillon is in 25th place with a score of 66 (21, 22, 23) over the first three rounds.
The top six shooters at the end of five rounds will advance to the final.
In the men's skeet qualification, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka concluded his Olympic debut with a total score of 116 across five rounds, which was not enough to advance to the final.
Archery
India's last chance for an archery medal at the Paris Olympics ended as four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari fell 4-6 to South Korea’s Nam Su-Hyeon in the women’s individual quarterfinals, closing India's campaign without a podium finish.
Deepika advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4 victory over Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination Round. Earlier, Bhajan Kaur narrowly missed advancing, losing 5-6 in a shoot-off against Indonesia's Choirunisa Diananda.
Boxing
Nishant Dev's Paris Olympics campaign ended in heartbreak as he lost 1-4 to Mexico's Marco Verde in the men's 71 kg boxing event at the North Paris Arena.
Sailing
Nethra Kumanan, initially ranked 11th after the third race, has dropped to 24th in the women’s dinghy standings after six races.
She finished 28th in both race 4 and race 5, and improved slightly to 20th in race 6. This leaves the 26-year-old sailor with 96 net points (124 total points) at the end of the third day. To qualify for the medal event at Paris 2024, Nethra needs to be among the top 10 boats by the end of the series.
In the men's dinghy event, Vishnu Saravanan finished 21st in race 5 and 13th in race 6. After six races, the Asian Games bronze medallist is ranked 23rd with 83 net points (117 total points), a drop of one spot from his previous position. All boats will compete in a total of 10 races in the opening series, with the top 10 net scores advancing to the medal race.
Golf
Shubhankar Sharma scored 1-over in the third round of the men’s golf tournament. With a total score of 211, Shubhankar dropped from T25 to T34 in the standings with one round remaining.
Meanwhile, Gaganjeet Bhullar shot an even-par round, climbing four spots to T48 with a total score of 215.
